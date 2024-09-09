Business Standard
Home / World News / China's CPI rises to 0.6% due to weather disruption, PPI stuck in deflation

China's CPI rises to 0.6% due to weather disruption, PPI stuck in deflation

Extreme weather this summer from deadly floods to scorching heat has pushed up farm produce prices, contributing to faster inflation

China flag

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, was 0.3% in August, down from 0.4% in July Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's consumer prices accelerated in August to the fastest pace in half a year due to the higher costs of food from weather disruptions, while producer price deflation worsened, as Beijing maintained efforts to reinvigorate domestic demand.
 
A sputtering start in the second half is mounting pressure on the world's second-largest economy to roll out more policies amid a prolonged housing downturn, persistent joblessness, debt woes and rising trade tensions.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% from a year earlier last month, versus a 0.5% rise in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, but less than a 0.7% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
 
 
Extreme weather this summer from deadly floods to scorching heat has pushed up farm produce prices, contributing to faster inflation.
 
"Higher CPI in August was due to high temperatures and rainy weather," NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.
Food prices jumped 2.8% on year in August from an unchanged outcome in July, while non-food inflation was 0.2%, easing from 0.7% in July.
 

More From This Section

7/11, Seven eleven

Couche-Tard asks Seven & i for talks as it rejects $38.5 bn offer

Africa, Africans

Higher price of mpox vaccine to pose key hurdle in Africa order talks

Israel-Hamas, Israeli airstrike, Gaza Strip

Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, 4 killed, 13 injured

F-16 Falcon

Two Nato members say Russian drones violated airspace in Romania, Latvia

Satellites watched as Tropical Cyclone Debbie intensified into a hurricane off the coast of eastern Australia

Tropical disturbance in Mexico to bring rain to parts of Texas, Louisiana

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, was 0.3% in August, down from 0.4% in July.
 
The consumer inflation gauge was up 0.4% month-on-month, compared with a 0.5% increase in July and missing economists' expectations of a 0.5% gain.
 
In unusually strong comments, China's ex-central bank governor Yi Gang urged efforts to fight deflationary pressure at the Bund Summit in Shanghai last week.
 
A national campaign to earmark $41 billion in ultra-long treasury bonds to support equipment upgrades and trade-in of consumer goods has proven lukewarm in spurring consumer confidence, with domestic car sales extending declines for a fourth month in July.
 
Faltering economic activity has prompted global brokerages to scale back their China 2024 growth forecasts to below the official target of around 5%.
 
China has room to lower the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves, a central bank official said on Thursday.
 
The producer price index (PPI) in August slid 1.8% from a year earlier, the largest fall in four months. That was worse than a 0.8% decline in July and below a forecast 1.4% fall.

Also Read

adani

Adani floats subsidiary in China for providing project management services

china Flag, China

China planning to allow wholly foreign-owned hospitals in some areas

Taiwan detects increase in Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan detects increase in Chinese military activity near its territory

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Super typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in China's Hainan, kills four, 95 injured

Typhoon Nanmadol

Typhoon Yagi kills 2, injures 92 in China's Hainan as it heads to Vietnam

Topics : China consumer market Producers Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon