Taiwan detects increase in Chinese military activity near its territory

In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity

According to Taiwan's MND, one of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected seven Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, one official ship and two of the aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.
Of the seven Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), two aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
In response to China's military action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.
 
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "7 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that nine Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.
According to Taiwan's MND, one of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone.
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "9 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

