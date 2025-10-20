China's economy slows to 4.8% in Jul-Sep amid trade tensions, weak demand

Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's economy expanded at the slowest annual pace in a year in July- September, growing 4.8 per cent, weighed down by trade tensions with the United States and slack domestic demand.

The July-September data was the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2024, and compares with a 5.2 per cent pace of growth in the previous quarter, the government said in a report Monday.

In January-September, the world's second largest economy grew at a 5.2 per cent annual pace. Despite US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs on imports from China, the country's exports have remained relatively strong as companies shifted their sales to other world markets.

 

Tensions between Beijing and Washington remain elevated, and it's unclear if Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will go ahead with a proposed meeting during a regional summit at the end of this month.

Xi and other ruling Communist Party members are convening one of China's most important political meetings for the year on Monday, where they will map out economic and social policy goals for the country for the next five years.

The economy slowed in the last quarter as the authorities moved to curb fierce price wars in sectors such as the auto industry that resulted from overcapacity.

China is also facing challenges including a prolonged property sector downturn which has been affecting consumption and demand.

Ratings agency S&P estimates nationwide new home sales will fall by 8 per cent in 2025 from the year before and by 6 per cent to 7 per cent in 2026.

The World Bank expects China's economy to grow at a 4.8 per cent annual rate this year. The government's official growth target is around 5 per cent.

China's stronger economic growth in the first half of this year has given it some buffer to achieve the growth target, said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank.

However, spending during China's eight-day Golden Week national holiday in October was mildly disappointing, reflecting sluggish consumer confidence and demand, Morningstar analysts said in a note this month.

There's room for the government to do more, Song said.

(We) are looking to see if there will be further measures to support consumption and the property market, as the impact from previous policies begins to weaken, Song said.

Economists are also expecting a rate cut by China's central bank by the end of the year, which could encourage more spending and investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

