China complains against India at WTO over IT goods tariff, solar scheme

China has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against India, seeking dispute resolution over New Delhi’s imposition of import duties on IT goods and certain norms under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV modules.

According to WTO rules, seeking consultation is the first step towards the dispute settlement process.

China has claimed that India’s imposition of customs duties on various tech products allegedly exceeds global tariff limits. They include items such as semiconductor devices, telephone for cellular or wireless networks, machines for manufacturing of semiconductor devices, among other items.

It has also challenged the PLI