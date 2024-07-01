Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China stops providing data that showed dip in renewable power plant usage

The report did not give a reason for the change and China's energy administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Usage rates for wind and solar had been expected to drop further after the government relaxed rules on renewable power utilisation in May. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's latest monthly power report excluded data on usage rates by generation source, after recent data showed declining utilisation at renewable power plants, a trend that was expected to continue.
 
In a monthly data release on Friday, China's energy administration published only the average operating hours of all types of power plants for January to May. Previous data releases had broken down the statistics by generation source, including hydro, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar generation.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Usage rates for wind and solar had been expected to drop further after the government relaxed rules on renewable power utilisation in May.
 
The report did not give a reason for the change and China's energy administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The previous month's data release - which captured January-April and was the last to include the detailed statistics - showed that solar and wind plant utilisation fell while hydro and thermal plant utilisation increased.
 
In the first four months of the year, the average operating hours of wind and solar power plants dropped by 77 hours and 42 hours to 789 and 373 hours, respectively. Hydro plant operating hours rose by 48 hours to 783 hours on average and thermal power plants rose by 23 hours to 1,448 hours, respectively.
 

More From This Section

Olympic

Paris Olympics likely to impact Air France KLM ticket sales this summer

Singapore

Singapore gets tough on casinos in new measures to check terrorism funding

Yen,japan currency

Japan revises economic growth in Q1 downward; data shows sluggish demand

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta faces EU charges for Digital Markets Act breach

South China sea

China deploys aircraft carrier off Philippine coast amid tensions

China's cabinet said in a CO2 action plan on May 29 that it would increase the limit on renewable power curtailment from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, while also accelerating plans to build ultra-high voltage transmission lines.
 
Curtailment is when grid managers stop a certain amount of supply coming onto the grid to maintain balances with demand.
The previous limit of 5 per cent was in line with rates of 1.5-4 per cent in most big markets, according to the International Energy Agency.
The change is expected to allow more renewable capacity to be built, but at lower utilisation rates.
 
Average utilisation hours of all power generators surveyed were 1,372 during the first five months of the year, 59 hours lower than in the same period of 2023, according to the energy bureau data on Friday.
 
Last August, China suspended the release of youth unemployment data, which had hit record highs, before resuming the reports in January with a new methodology that excludes students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

China, China flag

China's fiscal revenue drops 2.8% in January-May as weak demand drags

car,Xiaomi car

China's new-age automakers live-stream to interact with potential customers

China flag

China requests Britain to stop sanctioning Chinese firms over Russian links

Li Qiang, Anthony Albanese, China, Australia

Critical minerals, clean energy key focus as Chinese premier visits Aus

solar

China solar panel makers seek government action to halt freefall in prices

Topics : Chinese economic policy Chinese governance system Chinese government People’s Liberation Army renewable energy Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon