Business Standard
Paris Olympics likely to impact Air France KLM ticket sales this summer

France will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to Aug. 11, which has caused some people to rethink their travel plans, the company said in a statement

Travel to and from France is expected to normalise after the Olympics in September. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

The Paris Olympics are weighing on Air France KLM and its low-cost subsidiary Transavia France's summer sales, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.
 
France will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to Aug. 11, which has caused some people to rethink their travel plans, the company said in a statement.
 
It expects a negative impact of 160 million to 180 million euros ($172 million to $194 million) on its unit revenues between June and August, but said there was no impact on the guided capacity at this stage.
 
The group said international markets were avoiding Paris, pulling the expected travel between the French capital and other destination below the usual June-August average.
 
"Residents in France seem to be postponing their holidays until after the Olympic Games or considering alternative travel plans," it added.
 
Travel to and from France is expected to normalise after the Olympics in September, the company said.
 
In December, France's Transport Minister Clement Beaune announced a no-fly zone during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, which could cause disruption to Air France and other global airlines operating in the city.

 

Topics : Olympics France Air France Aviation industry

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

