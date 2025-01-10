Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Here's why developing nations are leading trade investigation against China

Here's why developing nations are leading trade investigation against China

China faced record 160 trade investigations in 2024, with developing nations leading the pushback over overcapacity concerns; India, EU, and Brazil top the list of initiators

China exports

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s export dominance continued in 2024, but its tensions with trading partners are rising. The country recorded a historic surge in trade barriers during the year, as developing nations raised alarms over its production overcapacity.
 
Last year, China’s trading partners initiated 160 trade investigations into its products, marking a significant rise from 69 cases in 2023, according to a report by South China Morning Post, which cited data from China Trade Remedies Information, a platform under its Ministry of Commerce. However, these 160 investigations exclude high-profile cases, such as the European Union’s investigation into Chinese electric vehicles announced in late 2023. When considering cases, where China was one of multiple countries under investigation, the total climbed to 169, compared with 79 in 2023.  
 

Developing nations lead the pushback  

As many as 28 trading partners reportedly launched probes into Chinese imports in 2024, up from 18 in the previous year. Developing countries such as Thailand, Peru, and Pakistan joined the fray, highlighting a shift in global trade dynamics.  
 
Liang Yan, an economist at Willamette University, US, noted that many developing nations launched these investigations as precautionary measures to shield their markets from a potential influx of redirected Chinese exports. Countries such as Brazil and Turkey, for instance, sought to encourage Chinese investment in their electric vehicle sectors by raising tariffs.  

India and EU take the lead  

India spearheaded the investigations, initiating nearly a quarter of the cases against Chinese imports. The EU followed with 21 cases, more than double its tally of nine in 2023. Brazil initiated 18 cases — a fivefold increase compared with the previous year — while the US accounted for 15 cases.

Also Read

Chinese 100 Yuan notes

China expands consumer trade-in programme to revive consumer spending

India Indonesia

India, Indonesia set for travel 'bonanza' as middle classes expand

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

China using 'united front' tactics to influence Taiwan, says minister

HMPV, disease, illness, health

First HMPV case in elderly reported in India amid China's recent surge

 
Most investigations centred on anti-dumping cases involving industries such as iron, steel, and chemical production. According to Liang, these sectors have been affected by China’s surplus production capacity, driven in part by a slowdown in its domestic real estate market, the news report mentioned.
 
While some argue that China’s ‘overcapacity’ narrative is exaggerated, Liang pointed out that heightened competition has pressured industrial prices and profits, contributing to trade disputes.  
 
China’s leadership had flagged overcapacity in December 2023 as a key economic challenge for 2024, a prediction that aligned with the surge in trade investigations. To address these challenges, Beijing is expected to pursue negotiations, implement retaliatory measures, diversify its export destinations, and expand investments in overseas markets.  

US-China trade relations 

The swearing-in of US President-elect Donald Trump has added further uncertainty to trade relations. While it remains unclear if Trump will impose sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, Liang suggested that the impact may be limited. She highlighted that the US share of China's exports had declined from 19 per cent to 13 per cent, as China continues to diversify its trade partners and stimulate domestic demand. 
 

More From This Section

planets, solar system

Planetary Parade 2025: Will it be visible from India? Know date, time, more

fire, wildfire, climate change

Top celebrities affected by LA fires: Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, and more

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Firefighters' nightmare: How Palisades fire became the worst in LA history

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

2024 breaks records as hottest year ever, exceeding 1.5-degree C threshold

Prada

Prada mulls Versace buy as Capri seeks buyers with Barclays' help

Topics : China US China trade war India china trade US sanctions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon