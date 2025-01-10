Business Standard

Taiwan reports 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure.

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) of Taiwan detected four aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and six naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) as of 6

It was also noted that three of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The details were shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the ministry stated.

 

Earlier on January 9, the Ministry reported increased military activity around the island, with 11 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and nine naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) detected, with five of the aircraft crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Amid the background of the recent incursions, Taiwan has continued with its annual media event that demonstrates its combat power with armoured units supported by army aviation and special forces, highlighting its capability to counter threats.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

