Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China expands consumer trade-in programme to revive consumer spending

China expands consumer trade-in programme to revive consumer spending

With billions in subsidies, the initiative aims to attract new consumers, but experts are divided on whether it will drive lasting change or just provide a short-term economic boost

Image by xb100 on Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to spark economic recovery and revive consumer spending, China is ramping up its consumer trade-in programme, which is already showing results. As part of a broader strategy to combat sluggish demand in Chinese households, the government is expanding the list of eligible products for trade-in, including home appliances and digital gadgets, NDTV reported.
 
With billions of yuan set aside for subsidies, this initiative is poised to bring new consumers into the market. However, while the programme has generated enthusiasm, experts are divided over whether it will produce lasting change or simply offer a short-term boost.
 
The expansion will include a broader range of home appliances eligible for trade-ins and subsidies for digital products. New items such as microwave ovens, water purifiers, dishwashers, and rice cookers have been added to the list of eligible products.
 

Subsidies and eligible products

Consumers participating in the scheme can receive subsidies ranging from 15 per cent to 20 per cent for trading in old items. Digital products, including cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and fitness bracelets priced under 6,000 yuan, will also be eligible for a 15 per cent subsidy. The government has earmarked 81 billion yuan ($11 billion) for the programme in 2025, the NDTV report mentioned.
 
Originally launched in March 2024 with a budget of 150 billion yuan funded by special government bonds, the scheme was embraced by 36 million consumers. It resulted in 240 billion yuan worth of home appliance purchases and contributed to 920 billion yuan in car sales.

Also Read

India Indonesia

India, Indonesia set for travel 'bonanza' as middle classes expand

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

China using 'united front' tactics to influence Taiwan, says minister

HMPV, disease, illness, health

First HMPV case in elderly reported in India amid China's recent surge

auto exports, exports, car export

China's auto exports may be slow in 2025, EV shipments to face zero growth

 
While China’s top economic planning body has reported positive results from the programme, including increased consumer spending, some economists remain skeptical. Goldman Sachs’ Chief China Economist, Hui Shan, warned that the policy could only ‘pull forward future demand’, meaning it may not lead to sustainable long-term demand increases, the news report said.

Short-term boost, long-term uncertainty

The trade-in scheme shares similarities with former US President Barack Obama’s ‘Cash for Clunkers’ programme, which allowed consumers to exchange old cars for new ones following the 2008 global financial crisis. However, experts like Frederic Neumann, Chief Asia Economist at HSBC, argue that while such trade-in initiatives may provide short-term benefits, they are insufficient for driving long-term consumption growth, as reported by NDTV.

Economic challenges

The expansion of the trade-in programme comes as China grapples with weak consumer demand and an ongoing property crisis. In December, China’s leadership emphasised the need for vigorous actions to boost consumer spending. As China prepares to release its 2024 economic growth figures next week, the government anticipates a growth rate of around 5 per cent, the news report mentioned.

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump announces Leo Terrell as Senior Counsel to Assistant Attorney General

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at press conference where he announced his intention to step down as Liberal Party leader, from his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 6, 2025

Trudeau's Liberal Party to announce Canada's next prime minister on March 9

World Economy

Global economic growth to remain subdued at 2.8% in 2025: United Nations

Maria Corina Machado

Venezuela's Oppn leader defies Maduro to lead protests, claims arrest later

Nvidia

Nvidia criticises Biden's plan to impose restrictions on AI chip exports

Topics : China consumer spending China economy China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon