Friday, April 11, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Xi Jinping calls on EU to oppose US 'bullying' amid escalating trade war

Xi Jinping calls on EU to oppose US 'bullying' amid escalating trade war

China has retaliated against US tariffs by imposing 125 per cent additional tariffs on American goods

Xi and Pedro

Xi and Pedro | (Photo: X/ @SpoxCHN_MaoNing)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the escalating trade war between China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the European Union (EU) to stand with China in opposing the US’s “unilateral acts of bullying”.
 
This is Xi’s first public statement about the tariffs since their imposition by US President Donald Trump.
 
During a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi emphasised that there is no winner in a trade war, and therefore the EU and China should come together to “jointly safeguard the trend of economic globalisation and the international trade environment.”
 
The conversation with Sanchez in Beijing focussed on enhancing economic and political ties between China and the EU, reported Reuters. “China and the EU are firm supporters of economic globalisation and free trade,” Xi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
 
He said China has always considered the EU as an important pole in a multipolar world, and is one of the major countries firmly supporting the EU’s unity and growth, Xinhua news agency reported, as quoted by Reuters. 

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China's 125% tariff counter to Trump's 145% levy, vows to 'fight till end'

tesla, tesla cars

Tesla halts Model S, Model X orders in China as sales drop and tariffs bite

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft sorties, 6 naval vessels near territory

gold

Gold hits record high as US-China trade war intensifies, dollar weakens

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Beijing bites back at US tariffs by imposing curbs on Hollywood movies

Sanchez, however, said that the US and China need to hold talks to defuse the situation.
 

125% retaliatory tariffs against the US 

Meanwhile, China has retaliated against US tariffs by imposing 125 per cent additional tariffs on American goods. The move comes after Trump imposed a 145 per cent tariff on some Chinese goods, further straining trade ties between the world’s two largest economies.
 
“If the US insists on continuing to infringe upon China's interests in a substantive way, China will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end,” China’s finance ministry said.
 

More From This Section

JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan profit jumps on record trading as CEO Dimon warns of turbulence

LunarRecycle Challenge

LunaRecycle Challenge: Nasa offers ₹25 crore to solve human waste in space

Leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon will start their annual flagship sale events from September 27, with 24-hour early access for their Prime, VIP and Flipkart Plus members, the two companies said on Monday.

China's e-com giant JD-com to invest $27 bn to help exporters go domestic

Donald Trump, elon Musk

Canadian comic paints Trump as 'supervillain', Musk as his loyal sidekick

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel to dismiss air force reservists who condemned Gaza conflict

Topics : China Donald Trump tariff hike Trump tariffs European Union BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon