China worries spur $56-billion luxury rout; Arnault loses $11 billion

On Tuesday, he gave back some of those gains. LVMH shares fell 5% in Paris - the most in more than a year - amid a broader decline that erased about $30 billion from the European luxury sector

Bloomberg
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
European luxury stocks including LVMH and Gucci owner Kering  fell as a wave of Covid infections in China weighed on sentiment — extending a rout that’s wiped about $56 billion from the sector over the past two days.
 
Shares in Birkin bag maker Hermes International and UK trench coat company Burberry Group also declined, with concerns about China — a key market for luxury companies — adding to worries about a possible economic slowdown in the US.
This week’s slump follows a great year for the sector, with many luxury companies posting stellar results in the latest earnings season.
 
Luxury stocks have outperformed year-to-date, with share-price gains of more than 30 per cent for Hermes and more than 20 per cent for Richemont, the Swiss jewelry maker that owns the Cartier.
 
Today’s decline follows a slump on Tuesday after analysts at Morgan Stanley highlighted that companies attending a luxury conference in Paris were “relatively more subdued” about their performance in the US.
Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person, had $11.2 billion wiped from his fortune in one day over concerns that a softening US economy will dampen demand for luxury goods. 
 

The founder of LVMH — whose offerings include Louis Vuitton , Moet & Chandon, and Christian Dior — had seen his wealth balloon for most of 2023 as share prices of European luxury firms  surged.
 
On Tuesday, he gave back some of those gains. LVMH shares fell 5 per cent in Paris — the most in more than a year — amid a broader decline that erased about $30 billion from the European luxury sector. 
 
Even with the selloff, the French billionaire still has a net worth of $191.6 billion. He’s added $29.5 billion so far this year. 
Tuesday’s rout came after a lengthy rally in LVMH’s share price, which is still up 23 per cent for the year. bloomberg
Topics : China economy

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

