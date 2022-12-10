JUST IN
FTX CEO secretly gave $27 mn to crypto news site The Block, its CEO
Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House
27,000 Vivo phones held by DRI over suspected violations released
TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer Novatek
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress over its fall
SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre
Tesla to suspend output at its China factory partly due to slowing demand
Twitter deleting 1.5 bn inactive accounts, account names up for grabs: Musk
Secret Twitter grp of Vijaya, Parag made decisions Dorsey didn't know: Musk
Low-code software platform Airtable lays off over 20% of its workforce
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo faced bigotry for impoverished past
Business Standard

Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn

The Tesla boss has sold $20 billion of Tesla shares since April to fund the Twitter buyout

Topics
Elon Musk | Tesla | Twitter

IANS  |  London 

Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg
Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70 billion and putting his title as worlds richest person at risk.

Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on April 13, the day before Twitter revealed in a securities filing that the

billionaire had made a hostile bid to buy the social media company for $43.4 billion, the Guardian reported.

Since then the Tesla share price has plunged by 49 per cent to $173.44, also due to concerns around disruptions at one of its

factories in Shanghai.

The Tesla boss has sold $20 billion of Tesla shares since April to fund the buyout.

This means his claim to be the planet's wealthiest person is under threat, with France's Bernard Arnault, chief executive of the luxury group LVMH, snapping at his heels. On Wednesday, share movements meant Arnault briefly took top spot, The Guardian reported.

Musk has said of his Twitter takeover: "Having a public platform that is massively trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilisation."

However, Tesla shareholders worry about how he is dividing his time between the social media site and his many other ventures such as the rocket company SpaceX, and that running Twitter is too much of a distraction.

He is under pressure to turn around Twitter, which was already struggling before he bought it, making a $221m net loss last year, the Guardian reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 12:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.