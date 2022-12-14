JUST IN
Business Standard

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

China is ramping up tests and health infra, as Covid-cases are spreading again. What does it mean for India? Should it be a cause for worry for us? The next report answers these questions

Coronavirus Tests | China

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

    • India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populated nation and it needs to ramp up its agriculture production. Adoption of GM crops may help the nation ensure food security for all. Meanwhile, the neighbouring country is also ramping up tests and health infra as Covid is spreading again. What does it mean for India? Should it be a cause for worry for us? This podcast answers the questions.

    First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:00 IST
