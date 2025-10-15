Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Chinese airlines protest US plan to ban flights over Russian airspace

Chinese airlines protest US plan to ban flights over Russian airspace

The US side has said such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair cost advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross through Russian airspace

Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are among six Chinese airlines filing complaints.

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

China's biggest state-owned air carriers have hit back at a US proposal to bar them from flying over Russia when travelling to or from the US.

The US side has said such flights give Chinese airlines an unfair cost advantage over American carriers, which cannot cross through Russian airspace. Moscow closed Russian airspace to US air carriers and most European airlines in 2022 in response to Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Air China, China Eastern and China Southern are among six Chinese airlines filing complaints over the order proposed last week to prohibit such flights by Chinese carriers.

 

China Eastern said in its filing this week to the US Department of Transport that the proposed ban would harm the public interest" and "inconvenience travellers from both China and the US. The additional flight time would result in higher costs and elevated air fares, which increases the burden on all travellers, it said.

China Southern warned that a Russian airspace ban would adversely affect thousands of travellers. Air China said it estimates at least 4,400 passengers would be affected if the ban takes effect during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Last week, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also hit back at the proposed ban, saying the move would be punishing passengers around the world.

David Yu, an aviation industry expert at New York University Shanghai, said that US carriers' inability to fly over Russian airspace has increased flight paths for some US-China routes by roughly two to three hours. Longer journeys require more fuel and pressure US carriers' profitability.

The US-China route historically has been a money-maker for airlines on both sides, Yu said. From the Chinese carriers' perspective, if you can go through Russia, your costs go down.

Despite that, Chinese carriers have struggled with losses, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Department of Transportation said in its proposed order that Chinese carriers' ability to cross Russian airspace has caused competitive imbalances between American and Chinese airlines.

Being able to use the most efficient route provides a competitive advantage because it usually results in the shortest flight time duration, thereby offering a more appealing option to travellers, the department said last week.

The US Department of Transportation said it would consider public comments before finalising the plan.

European airlines including Air France-KLM have also complained.

In a filing to the Department of Transportation, United Airlines urged that Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific, which is not included in the list of Chinese airlines, also be subject to the ban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US China airlines Russia

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

