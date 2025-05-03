Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / CIA, other spy agencies set to shrink workforce under Trump admin plan

CIA, other spy agencies set to shrink workforce under Trump admin plan

In response to questions about the reductions, the CIA issued a statement saying CIA Director John Ratcliffe is working to align the agency with Trump's national security priorities

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

The White House plans to cut staffing at the CIA and other intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency, Trump administration officials told members of Congress, The Washington Post reported Friday.

A person familiar with the plan but not authorised to discuss it publicly confirmed the changes to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The administration plans to reduce the CIA workforce by 1,200 over several years, and cut thousands of positions at the NSA and other intelligence agencies. The Post reported that the reductions at the CIA include several hundred people who have already opted for early retirement. The rest of the cuts would be achieved partly through reduced hirings and would not likely necessitate layoffs.

 

In response to questions about the reductions, the CIA issued a statement saying CIA Director John Ratcliffe is working to align the agency with Trump's national security priorities.

These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position CIA to deliver on its mission, the agency wrote in the statement.

A spokesperson for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Gabbard's office oversees and coordinates the work of 18 agencies that collect and analyze intelligence.

The CIA and NSA have already offered voluntary resignations to some employees. The CIA also has said it plans to lay off an unknown number of recently hired employees.

The new administration has also eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion programs at intelligence agencies, though a judge has temporarily blocked efforts to fire 19 employees working on DEI programs who challenged their terminations.

Trump also abruptly fired the general who led the NSA and the Pentagon's Cyber Command.

Ratcliffe has vowed to overhaul the CIA and said he wants to boost the agency's use of intelligence from human sources and its focus on China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Spy agency US government Donald Trump administration

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

