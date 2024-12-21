Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 09:29 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / WhatsApp wins major legal case against Pegasus spyware maker NSO

WhatsApp wins major legal case against Pegasus spyware maker NSO

WhatsApp wins a major legal case against NSO Group over Pegasus spyware, marking a key step in holding spyware companies accountable for unlawful surveillance of activists, journalists, and officials

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp secured a major legal victory against NSO Group Technologies, the Israeli company behind the controversial Pegasus spyware, late on Friday (December 20). The ruling marks a critical milestone in a high-profile lawsuit filed by Meta’s messaging app in the US in 2019.
 
The lawsuit accused NSO Group of using Pegasus to infect and surveil the phones of 1,400 individuals, including journalists, human rights activists, and government officials, during a two-week period in May 2019. The spyware, notorious for its invasive capabilities, was deployed to extract sensitive data from targets via WhatsApp.
 

Judge rules in favour of WhatsApp

 
US District Judge Phyllis Hamilton handed down a summary judgment in favour of WhatsApp, finding that NSO Group had violated both state and federal hacking laws, as well as WhatsApp’s terms of service. The court also determined that NSO Group had breached the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a significant blow to the spyware maker.
 
 
In her ruling, Hamilton noted that NSO Group had obstructed the legal process by failing to provide WhatsApp with the spyware’s source code, despite being ordered to do so by early 2024. Instead, the company made the code accessible only in Israel and limited its review to Israeli citizens, a condition the judge called “simply impracticable.”
 
NSO Group will now face a jury trial in March 2025 to determine the damages it owes to WhatsApp, which remains the world’s most widely used messaging platform.

Also Read

New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

Tech Wrap December 19

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp: How to start texting with AI chatbot

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may get native dialler on iOS, could be set as default calling app

Tech Wrap December 13

Tech wrap Dec 13: Android XR, WhatsApp calling feature, ChatGPT Santa voice

 

'Spyware companies should be on notice'

 
Following the decision, WhatsApp issued a powerful statement, saying, “After five years of litigation, we’re grateful for today’s decision. NSO can no longer avoid accountability for their unlawful attacks on WhatsApp, journalists, human rights activists, and civil society. With this ruling, spyware companies should be on notice that their illegal actions will not be tolerated.”
 

Pegasus and NSO Group under scrutiny

 
NSO Group has long claimed that its spyware is used solely by government clients for national security purposes. However, filings in the case revealed otherwise. The court found evidence that NSO Group directly operated Pegasus, installing the spyware and extracting data, which included photos, emails, and texts from both WhatsApp and iPhones.
 
The spyware has been linked to cyberattacks by authoritarian regimes worldwide. Victims of the 2019 breach included senior government officials, political dissidents, diplomats, and journalists. The Biden administration blacklisted NSO Group in 2021, barring US agencies from purchasing its products.
 

Pegasus scandal in India

 
In 2021, the Pegasus scandal set off a political storm in India as well. It was speculated that the Centre used Pegasus spyware to track 300 numbers used by Indian citizens, including a constitutional authority, several journalists, business persons, civil society leaders, and Opposition leaders.
 
However, the Supreme Court in 2022 said that its technical expert committee, after months of forensic scrutiny, could not find Pegasus spyware in the 29 mobile phones of complainants, but detected malware in five of them. “Based on detailed examination and analysis, it is concluded that five out of 29 phones may have had some infection due to a malware or poor cyber hygiene and the data available is limited to conclude that such anomaly is due to Pegasus, despite efforts for months using scientific methods,” the bench read out from the report submitted to it in a sealed cover.

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Over 2 million people remain trapped in Gaza's dire conditions: UNRWA

Sweden

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering, says UNRWA

Ukraine Crisis

Russian missile attack kills one in Kyiv, damages embassies, says Ukraine

Greece

Greece's ex-royals seek citizenship 50 years after monarchy was abolished

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump adds Europe to list of US trade partners facing tariff threats

Topics : whatsapp Spy agency court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon