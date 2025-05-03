Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan violates ceasefire for 9th consecutive night; India responds

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 9th consecutive night; India responds

Pakistan continues unprovoked firing along the LoC for the ninth straight night as India issues a strong response and monitors the situation closely

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

The renewed hostilities come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani forces have continued unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for the ninth consecutive night, targeting the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian military responded in a "calibrated and proportionate manner," according to a report by India Today.
 
The renewed hostilities come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In response to repeated violations, India issued a stern warning to Pakistan three days ago. On Tuesday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries held a hotline conversation to discuss the situation and address Pakistan's continued cross-border firing. 
 
 
The current wave of ceasefire breaches began on the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty as a direct response to the Pahalgam attack. Since then, Pakistani troops have engaged in sustained firing across several locations along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley.
 
In a series of retaliatory measures, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian carriers, suspended bilateral trade, and shut down the Wagah border crossing. It has also issued a stark warning, stating that any Indian attempt to divert water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be "treated as an act of war."

Also Read

United Nations Security Council

India-Pak tensions: Pakistan says it has right to seek UNSC meeting

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

Air India

Air India allows longer pilot shifts and rest amid Pakistan airspace ban

United Nations Security Council

UNSC may meet 'sooner than later' to discuss India-Pakistan tensions

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

 
The two nations had reaffirmed a ceasefire agreement in February 2021, pledging to uphold all previous understandings related to the LoC and other sectors. That pact was seen as a step toward de-escalation. However, the recent violence signals a troubling departure from that commitment.
 
India shares a 3,323-kilometer border with Pakistan, spanning the International Border from Gujarat to Jammu, the LoC stretching through Jammu to parts of Leh, and the Actual Ground Position Line in the Siachen Glacier.
 
Security agencies are closely monitoring the situation as cross-border tensions continue to mount.
 
 

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Pahalgam terror attack: EU urges India, Pakistan to show restraint

PremiumIndia Pakistan

India to flag Pak's terror role with global lenders after Pahalgam attack

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC seeks urgent legal aid for Indians on death row in Indonesia

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Tie up with China, occupy North East if India hits Pak: B'desh ex-general

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Pahalgam terror attack: EAM S Jaishankar speaks to EU counterpart

Topics : India-Pak conflict India-pak border India-Pak LoC Ceasefire Violation Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon