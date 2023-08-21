Confirmation

Civilian killed in 'unprovoked firing' along LoC in Nikial sector: Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday claimed that a civilian was killed in "unprovoked firing" at the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial sector.

Pakistan flag

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - identified the civilian as 60-year-old Ghias, a resident of Village Oli of Kotli district.
It said that three women cutting grass in the fields were "traumatised" as well.
The statement termed Monday's incident as "a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings."

"Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan border Pakistan army

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

