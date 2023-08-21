Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Birics' development bank aims to issue first Indian rupee bond by October

The New Development Bank (NDB) issued its first rand bond in South Africa last week and could consider local currency issuance in members Brazil, Russia and United Arab Emirates

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Reuters JOHANNESBURG
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The development bank founded by the so-called BRICS countries is planning to issue its first Indian rupee bond by October, its chief operating officer said on Monday, as the lender comes under pressure to raise and lend more in local currencies.
The New Development Bank (NDB) issued its first rand bond in South Africa last week and could consider local currency issuance in members Brazil, Russia and United Arab Emirates, Vladimir Kazbekov told a press briefing ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug. 22-24.
Founded in 2015, the NDB is the most concrete achievement of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as they bid to turn the bloc into a counterweight to the west. However, its already slow pace of lending has been further hampered by sanctions against Russia.
"We're going to tap (the) Indian market - rupees - maybe by October in India," Kazbekov said.
"Now we start thinking seriously... to use one member country's currency to finance projects with that currency in another member. Let's say, a project in South Africa to be financed in CNY (Chinese yuan), not with USD (U.S. dollar)," he said.
Kazbekov declined to give a target size for the Indian rupee bond program, which Reuters had previously reported was in the process of being set up.

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Amid economic crisis, Pakistan expresses interest in joining BRICS: Report

Short-term rates harden post incremental cash reserve ratio norms

Why did the Bank of Baroda want to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow?

BoB withdraws Sunny Deol's villa auction notice, cites technical reasons

Rupee appreciates 5 paise to 83.05 against US dollar in early trade

HDFC Bank wants to ride India consumer boom after home loan dominance

Chief Financial Officer Leslie Maasdorp told Reuters then that the bank aims to increase local currency lending, most of which has so far been in the Chinese yuan, from about 22% to 30% by 2026, but that there were limits to de-dollarisation.
The NDB is also ready to fulfil a commitment made two years ago to provide $3 billion of financing for South Africa's "Just Transition" from mostly coal power to renewable energy, Kazbekov said.
"The commitment is still there, but no projects. That's why we are trying to find projects," he said.
 
(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Topics : New Development Bank Rupee rupee bond Bonds BRICS

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon