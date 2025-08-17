Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Consider children': US First Lady urges Putin in letter to end Ukraine war

'Consider children': US First Lady urges Putin in letter to end Ukraine war

The letter did not specifically name Ukraine, which Putin's forces invaded in 2022, but beseeched him to think of children and an innocence which stands above geography, government

Melania Trump wrote a letter calling for peace in Ukraine, which her husband, Donald Trump, hand-delivered to Vladimir Putin. Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Melania Trump took the unique step of crafting a letter that calls for peace in Ukraine, having her husband President Donald Trump hand-deliver it to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Friday meeting in Alaska.

The letter did not specifically name Ukraine, which Putin's forces invaded in 2022, but beseeched him to think of children and an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology. Nor did the American first lady discuss the fighting other than to say to Putin that he could singlehandedly restore the melodic laughter of children who have been caught in the conflict. 

In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone you serve humanity itself, she wrote on White House stationery.

 

A copy of the letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital and later posted on social media by supporters of the US president, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The first lady said that Putin could help these children with the stroke of a pen.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in Russia taking Ukrainian children out of their country so that they can be raised as Russian. The Associated Press documented the grabbing of Ukrainian children in 2022, after which the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

