In a first, Indian tricolour hoisted atop Seattle's iconic Space Needle

In a first, Indian tricolour hoisted atop Seattle's iconic Space Needle

A large number of Indian-American community members turned up to witness the historic sight, the Consulate said in a press release | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New York/Seattle
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

The Indian tricolour was hoisted at Seattle's iconic 605-feet-tall Space Needle on India's 79th Independence Day, the first time that a foreign nation's flag was raised at the popular American destination.

Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta along with Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell and other select dignitaries from the Seattle city leadership, joined the historic and landmark occasion.

"No greater honour than this ! Raising the Tiranga on top of Seattle skyline at Space Needle," Gupta said in a post on X, along with a video of the tricolour flying high atop the iconic Seattle monument with sprawling views of the city below.

 

Calling the commemoration a "historic first in Seattle", the Consulate General of India in Seattle said the celebration underscored the contributions of the Indian-American diaspora in shaping the city's journey as a tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.

Later, a community reception was hosted by the Consulate at the scenic Kerry Park, with India's flag on top of the Space Needle in the backdrop.

A large number of Indian-American community members turned up to witness the historic sight, the Consulate said in a press release.

The reception was attended by several dignitaries including US Congressman Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court Debra Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho and Superintendent/Director of Seattle Parks and Recreation AP Diaz.

Addressing the gathering, Smith welcomed the historic celebration, noting that the Indian tricolour's hoisting atop the Space Needle is a tribute to the region's diversity and the strong bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest.

In a special gesture to honour India's Independence Day in the Greater Seattle area, King County, which covers 39 cities, along with Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma and Bellevue, issued official proclamations marking August 15 as India Day.

Separately, several iconic buildings across Seattle were also lit up in the Indian tricolours. These included the Lumen Stadium, T-Mobile Stadium, Westin, Seattle Great Wheel and Space Needle.

The Indian flag was also hoisted at the prestigious Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall and at the Headquarters of Tacoma Police and Fire Departments, the Consulate said.

A vibrant cultural extravaganza featuring national anthems, along with dance performances showcasing the rich diversity of Indian art forms as well as a poetic recital by renowned artist and actor Piyush Mishra also enthralled those attending the special celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

