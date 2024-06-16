Business Standard
Countries agree Ukraine's territorial integrity must be basis of any peace

The joint communique capped a two-day conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

AP Obburgen
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighty countries jointly called Sunday for the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia's war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in.

The joint communique capped a two-day conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited, but that many attendees hoped could join in on a roadmap to peace.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

