Cyprus, Israel, Greece join forces on energy, defence, economy and tourism

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Israel and Greece agreed to cooperate more closely on issues including energy, defence, economy and tourism.

After their meeting in Nicosia, Constantinos Kombos (Cyprus), Eli Kohen (Israel) and Nikos Dendias (Greece) said that trilateral cooperation on energy is crucial for stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cyprus and Israel have discovered several natural gas fields, which are currently being developed.

"Unlocking the full potential of our region will be a game changer ... We strive to promote a reliable and sustainable energy corridor from the Eastern Mediterranean basin to Europe," the Cypriot foreign minister said.

The ministers emphasised the significance of the EastMed pipeline, which could transport natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe and reduce dependence on Russian natural gas.

Meanwhile, Greece's Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias underlined his country's goal of becoming a domestic and regional energy hub.

Also Read Mediterranean region will see more of India in future: Jaishankar Jaishankar lauds role of Indian peacekeepers under UN during Cyprus visit Erdogan faces major challenge as earthquake change election scene in Turkey Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain Syria urges UN to deter Israeli attacks after deadly missile strike Biden wants supply chains to start and end in US, says his advisor After indictment, Donald Trump raises over $4 million in 24 hours Georgia legislature passes resolution condemning Hinduphobia in US Wall Street Journal reporter's arrest threatens reporting from Russia ASEAN to switch to local currency use in the region to avoid crisis

--IANS

int/sha