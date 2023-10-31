close
Cyprus prepares for potential migrant influx due to Israel-Hamas war

Nearly 200 migrants arrived in Cyprus aboard four separate boats on Saturday alone, likely setting sail from Lebanon which is 108 miles (174 km) from the country's eastern coastline

Palestine, damage, rubbles

Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

AP Nicosia (Cyprus)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Cyprus is doubling the existing 1,153-person capacity of its main migrant reception camp as the island nation prepares for potentially a large influx of people if the crisis in neighbouring Israel and Gaza escalates, authorities said Monday.
The Pournara reception camp on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia will see an increase in staffing to adequately provide needed care to new arrivals and expedite asylum application processing, Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in a statement.
Authorities have evaluated different venues where migrants could be accommodated if arrivals exceed the capacity of the centre and would immediately ask the European Union to dispatch more personnel to help process asylum applications, the statement said.
Nearly 200 migrants arrived in Cyprus aboard four separate boats on Saturday alone, likely setting sail from Lebanon which is 108 miles (174 km) from the country's eastern coastline - reported state broadcaster CyBC.
Regular clashes have flared up between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon since the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas erupted following the latter's deadly Oct 7 attack.
According to the most recent official statistics, migrant arrivals by boat in August and September more than tripled from the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyprus israel immigrants Hamas Gaza conflict palestine

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:09 AM IST

