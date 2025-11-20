Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: The global history and pattern of executing political leaders

Datanomics: The global history and pattern of executing political leaders

Sheikh Hasina's death sentence is only the second this century, but over 30 world leaders have faced execution orders in past 100 years, spanning monarchs, dictators and even elected heads of state

Death penalty
Nine such orders were later commuted or issued in absentia, leaving the rulers unexecuted. Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was also sentenced to death by a special court, but the Lahore High Court had later annulled the order. (Illustration: binay sinha)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

The recent sentencing of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by a domestic war crimes court is only the second such order against a former head of government in this century. However, there have been 30 such orders since Tsar Nicholas II was executed by the first communist regime in then Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic over a century ago.
 
Death note
 
Nine such orders were later commuted or issued in absentia, leaving the rulers unexecuted. Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was also sentenced to death by a special court, but the Lahore High Court had
