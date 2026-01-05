Datanomics: Venezuela's oil economy in a flux after US strikes

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves globally
Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, accounting for about 17 per cent of global proven reserves–oil that is commercially viable using existing technology and operating methods.
Share in India’s crude oil imports down after US sanctions
Over the last decade, Venezuela’s share in India’s crude oil and petroleum imports has fallen sharply from 8.45 per cent in FY15 to just 0.28 per cent in the first eight months of FY26.
Despite largest reserves, Venezuela’s oil exports struggle
Venezuela’s crude oil exports in 2023 were just over $4 billion, while Russia exported oil worth $122 billion, despite holding only about one-fourth of Venezuela’s reserves.