Death toll in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine reaches 18

Death toll in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine reaches 18

A further 61 people were injured in Friday's attack, ranging from a 3-month-old baby to elderly residents. 40 remain hospitalised, including 2 children in critical condition

Russian military claimed that the strike killed 85 military personnel and foreign officers and destroyed 20 vehicles. | Representative Image

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 18, including nine children, regional governor Serhii Lysak said Saturday.

A further 61 people were injured in Friday's attack, ranging from a 3-month-old baby to elderly residents. Forty remain hospitalised, including two children in critical condition and 17 in serious condition.

There can never be forgiveness for this, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defence council. Eternal memory to the victims.

Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings hitting a playground and ordinary streets, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

 

Local authorities said the strike damaged about 20 apartment buildings, more than 30 vehicles, an educational building and a restaurant.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed Friday that it had carried out a high-precision missile strike with a high explosive warhead on a restaurant where a meeting with unit commanders and Western instructors was taking place.

Russian military claimed that the strike killed 85 military personnel and foreign officers and destroyed 20 vehicles. The military's claims could not be independently verified. The Ukrainian General Staff rejected the claims.

A later drone strike on Kryvyi Rih killed one woman and wounded seven other people.

Zelenskyy blamed the daily strikes on Russia's unwillingness to end the war: Every missile, every drone strike proves Russia wants only war," he said, urging Ukraine's allies to increase pressure on Moscow and bolster Ukraine's air defences.

The United States, Europe, and the rest of the world have enough power to make Russia abandon terror and war, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

