Who is Deepak Jesrani? NBC's Indian-origin drama chief who was laid off

Who is Deepak Jesrani? NBC's Indian-origin drama chief who was laid off

Deepak Jesrani, who shaped NBC's hit dramas for over 20 years, is among senior executives laid off as NBCUniversal undergoes restructuring ahead of its split with Versant.

In 2019, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Drama Development, where he supervised content for both NBC and Peacock | Image: Yahoo

Apexa Rai
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Deepak Jesrani, an Indian-origin television executive who helped shape NBC’s drama programming for over two decades, has been laid off amid a major restructuring at NBCUniversal, according to a Financial Express report.
 
His departure coincides with the exit of two other senior executives — Vice President Brett Osmon and Director Stephanie Rae Capizzo — as the network streamlines operations ahead of its planned split with Versant later this year.

Jesrani’s two-decade career in drama

Jesrani joined NBC in 2002, beginning his career in drama development and current programming. Over the years, he became a key member of the network’s leadership team, overseeing a range of acclaimed scripted projects.
 
 
In 2019, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Drama Development, where he supervised content for both NBC and Peacock. His portfolio included popular series such as Manifest, New Amsterdam, Timeless, and Blindspot. Upcoming titles under his supervision included The Enemy Within and The In Between.

Legacy and creative impact

Jesrani played a significant role in shaping some of NBC’s biggest hits, including The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, and Grimm. Earlier in his career, he contributed to fan-favourite series like Chuck, My Name Is Earl, and Heroes, during what many view as NBC’s creative resurgence in scripted drama.

Known for his keen storytelling instincts and collaborative approach, Jesrani was widely regarded as a steady creative force within NBC’s leadership. His programming decisions helped deliver character-driven, emotionally resonant dramas that achieved both critical acclaim and mainstream success.
 
During his promotion in 2019, NBC’s then co-presidents of scripted programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, praised Jesrani’s vision and consistency, calling him “a vital creative partner” in NBC’s success.

NBCUniversal’s ongoing reorganisation

Jesrani’s exit forms part of NBCUniversal’s continuing restructuring, which has seen several rounds of layoffs across its television and news divisions this year.
 
The latest cuts have primarily affected the Television Entertainment Group, as NBCUniversal prepares to split into two independent entities — NBCUniversal and Versant — in an effort to streamline content production and corporate strategy.
 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

