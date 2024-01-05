Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Deeply anguished': PM Modi writes to Japan's Kishida after earthquake

I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives,' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the letter

Japan, Japan earthquake, Damage

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, expressing grief over the lives lost in the earthquake that struck Japan this week. This letter came as Japanese rescuers searched for 222 individuals still missing, with the death toll approaching 100.
 
"I am deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on 1 January 2024. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," PTI reported quoting sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," the Prime Minister added.

Thousands of rescuers from all over Japan have been battling aftershocks and roads littered with gaping holes and blocked by frequent landslides in the central Ishikawa region. On Thursday afternoon, two older women were miraculously rescued from the wreckage of their homes in Wajima.

The port city of Wajima on the Noto Peninsula was one of the worst hit, with a pungent smell of soot still in the air and faint columns of smoke visible from a huge fire that destroyed hundreds of structures on the first day. Authorities said on Friday afternoon that 222 people were unaccounted for, down from an earlier count of 242, including 121 in Wajima and 82 in Suzu. The death toll was raised to 94 from 92, with 464 people injured.

Around 30,000 households were without electricity in the Ishikawa region, and 89,800 homes there and in two neighbouring regions were without water, news agency AFP reported.

The agency further said that hundreds of people were in government shelters. Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year, and most cause no damage, with strict building codes that have been in place for more than four decades.

Over the last five years, earthquakes have been more powerful and frequent in the Noto region. The country is scarred by a catastrophic 9.0 magnitude underwater quake in 2011, which caused a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

Also Read

Mumbai-based Mitshi India CFO resigns with handwritten letter: See picture

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Igor Stimac's emotional appeal to PM Modi

Pakistan Supreme Court reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Oil prices rise ahead of US Secretary of State Blinken's visit to West Asia

Indian-American medical biller held for stealing more than $1 million

Nikki Haley draws more attacks from Republican rivals after town hall

Japan's air safety experts search voice data from debris after collision


(With agency input)
Topics : Narendra Modi Japan earthquakes Earthquake BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon