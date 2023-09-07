India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

India is considering inviting leaders of the Quad grouping as guests for the Republic Day celebrations next year, The Indian Express (IE) reported on Thursday, citing sources.

It added that a final call will be taken only after ascertaining the availability of the leaders — US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

A formal invitation is sent only after informally ascertaining the leaders' availability.

The choice of chief guest on R-Day every year is dictated by several reasons — strategic and diplomatic, business interest and international geopolitics. It is highly symbolic from the government's perspective.

This year, India had invited the president of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the chief guest for the celebrations.

The IE report added that India is working on ascertaining the availability of the leaders as all three leaders will be in India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Next year, India will host the Quad Leaders's Summit.

The report further stated that all three leaders have a busy schedule in 2024.

The report further stated that all three leaders have a busy schedule in 2024.

The US will host elections at the end of 2024. Australia also celebrates its national day on January 26, keeping Albanese busy.

Japan is set to open its Diet session on January 23. Prime Minister Kishida is expected to be present there in the first weeks of the Budget session.

Modi-Biden bilateral meeting tomorrow

The USA has also confirmed that Biden and Modi will hold a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 1: "One Earth".





Also Read: PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy' Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders' Summit Session 2: "One Family" of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

Biden is then scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam.

(With agency inputs)