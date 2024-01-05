Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil prices rise ahead of US Secretary of State Blinken's visit to West Asia

At its intra-day peak, the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract traded more than $1 above previous close

Crude oil prices have firmed up since Opec’s November 2016 agreement to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day

Rise in oil prices

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices gained on Friday, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to try and prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from widening.
Brent crude futures were up 44 cents, or 0.57%, to $78.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.79%, to $72.76 at 1032 GMT.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At its intra-day peak, the WTI futures contract traded more than $1 above previous close.
Both benchmarks are on track to end the first week of the year higher, having almost recouped their losses from Thursday after hefty U.S. gasoline and distillate stock builds.
The price rebound serves as "a reminder of the risk that is rooted in ever-growing tension in the Middle East," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said in a note.
Israeli forces plan a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south, its defence minister said on Thursday.
As the threat of the conflict expanding persists, Blinken was set to travel to the Middle East for a week of diplomacy, the State Department said.
"There is still plenty of tension in the Middle East with Houthi rebels launching a sea drone in the Red Sea, a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad," ING analysts said in a report on Friday.
Investors also watched macroeconomic data for indications of when interest rate cuts might commence, as lower borrowing cuts can spur economic growth and translate to higher oil demand.
Euro zone inflation rose in December and could continue rising in early 2024, which would ease pressure on the European Central Bank to start cutting rates.
The latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday gave a growing sense that inflation is under control and rising concern about the risks that an "overly restrictive" monetary policy may hold for the economy.
Investors will also be looking ahead to U.S. payroll and unemployment data at 1330 GMT.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Indian-American medical biller held for stealing more than $1 million

Nikki Haley draws more attacks from Republican rivals after town hall

Japan's air safety experts search voice data from debris after collision

2nd batch of documents in lawsuit related to US paedophile Epstein unsealed

Anti-India activity won't be tolerated: B'desh minister ahead of elections

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil price rise Antony Blinken Middle East Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon