Mumbai-based Mitshi India CFO resigns with handwritten letter: See picture

Mitshi India was founded in 1976 as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd and Its market cap on Friday stood at Rs 20.20 crore

Illustration by Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Rinku Niket Patel, chief financial officer at Mumbai-based Mitshi India Ltd, resigned from his post in November. While the resignation may not be such big news, his resignation letter has gone viral on social media.

In a regulatory filing, the company attached Patel's resignation letter, which was handwritten, seemingly written on a school notebook. The letter read, "With respect, I hereby inform you that I will be resigning from the job of CFO with immediate effect due to my personal reasons. It was a great pleasure and excellent experience working for your organisation."
Mitshi India told the exchanges that it has accepted the letter. "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held on December 20, 2023, Wednesday, has considered and taken note of the resignation of Rinku Niket Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company," it said.

With laughing emojis, a user on social media platform X by the username @chandsethu posted, "This CFO seems to have borrowed a page from his kid's rough notebook and have written resignation letter in that and uploaded in BSE. Listed companies in India."

Mitshi India was founded in 1976 as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd. Its market cap on Friday stood at Rs 20.20 crore. As of 12:30 pm, its shares were trading 2.78 per cent in the green at Rs 22.95 apiece.

The company has not announced who will replace Patel as the CFO.

Mitshi India CFO: Read his full resignation letter here:

mitshi india cfo

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

