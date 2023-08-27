Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: Over 60,000 cases recorded in August

August has proved to be the worst-ever month in the history of dengue in Bangladesh, with 60,352 cases of the vector-borne disease recorded, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dengue cases are not likely to ebb anytime soon, the report noted, adding that in August alone, the country witnessed more deaths than the overall toll recorded last year.

This month, Bangladesh has seen 286 dengue deaths, the Tribune reported, adding that the toll translates to 10 deaths and 2,321 cases on an average daily in the last 26 days.

The grim figures come as nine more dengue deaths - five of them in Dhaka alone - were reported in a span of 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 537 this year, according to Dhaka Tribune.

During the same period, 1,960 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 833 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, indicating a worsening situation across the country, said the DGHS.

A total of 8,232 dengue patients, including 3,846 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 112,184 dengue cases and 103,411 recoveries this year, Dhaka Tribune reported.

After the dengue situation took a serious turn last month and continued into August as well, the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 11 suggested swift action to contain the outbreak.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," the WHO said.

While the government has not decided to declare a public health emergency so far, the outbreak may linger on till November.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on August 23 said the impact of the dengue is greater in Bangladesh than in neighbouring countries, Dhaka Tribune reported.