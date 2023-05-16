National Dengue Day 2023: Importance and everything you need to Know



Dengue is caused by four particular viruses and is spread by the female Aedes mosquitoes, which likewise transfer yellow fever, Zika infections, and chikungunya. Every year on May 16, National Dengue Day is observed to raise awareness of vector-borne diseases and ways to prevent them. In India, dengue cases typically rise during and after the monsoon season. To mark National Dengue Day, a variety of events are held at various levels across the nation by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.







National Dengue Day 2023: Importance As dengue stays endemic to over 100 nations, so, individuals should understand the result of the illness and the actions they should take to prevent its spread. The recent information from a Lancet study indicates that between January and October of last year, approximately 1,10,473 cases of dengue were reported in India. As a result, it's critical to be aware of the disease's necessary preventative measures.





National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms Pain in the joints or muscles, nausea, swollen glands, vomiting, rashes, and other symptoms are all common. If side effects happen they might end up to 4-7 days and many people recover within seven days except in some cases, symptoms become more dangerous and hazardous. National Dengue Day is committed to bringing issues to light about the illness at a national level and the government coordinates different projects to give a boost to disease surveillance programs and public education on the causes, side effects, and protocols to be followed when dengue lies.

National Dengue Day 2023: Treatment Dengue fever does not have a specific treatment, but its symptoms can be treated with paracetamol or acetaminophen. In mild cases of dengue fever, fluids are given orally, and in more severe cases, supportive care in a hospital with intravenous (IV) fluid and electrolytes is provided. Transfusions are used in extreme circumstances to make up for blood loss. The dengue virus kinds named DENV, 1–4 serotypes DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4 are responsible for the viral disease. The female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can be infected with any one of the four dengue viruses can transmit the disease through its bite. This mosquito typically bites during the day, and the infected individual experiences symptoms three to fourteen days after the bite.







National Dengue Day 2023: Precaution The following are some steps you can take to stop dengue from spreading: For individuals between the ages of 9 to 45 who have experienced at least one case of dengue fever, a vaccine is also available.

• In order to keep mosquitoes out of your home, install insect screens or close the doors and windows. • By removing stagnant water from your surroundings, you can prevent mosquito habitats.

• Try not to visit regions which have detailed cases or are inclined to mosquitoes. • When you go outside, protect your skin from mosquito bites by applying mosquito repellent.

• If someone in your family becomes infected, ensure early detection by closely monitoring their health.

