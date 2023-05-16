close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance and everything you need to Know

Dengue is still one of the most common vector-borne diseases in India. In this manner, is it essential to be aware of the preventative measures that individuals should take to battle the illness

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
National Dengue Day 2023

National Dengue Day 2023

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Every year on May 16, National Dengue Day is observed to raise awareness of vector-borne diseases and ways to prevent them. In India, dengue cases typically rise during and after the monsoon season. To mark National Dengue Day, a variety of events are held at various levels across the nation by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Dengue is caused by four particular viruses and is spread by the female Aedes mosquitoes, which likewise transfer yellow fever, Zika infections, and chikungunya.

The recent information from a Lancet study indicates that between January and October of last year, approximately 1,10,473 cases of dengue were reported in India. As a result, it's critical to be aware of the disease's necessary preventative measures.


National Dengue Day 2023: Importance 

As dengue stays endemic to over 100 nations, so, individuals should understand the result of the illness and the actions they should take to prevent its spread.

National Dengue Day is committed to bringing issues to light about the illness at a national level and the government coordinates different projects to give a boost to disease surveillance programs and public education on the causes, side effects, and protocols to be followed when dengue lies.

National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms 

Pain in the joints or muscles, nausea, swollen glands, vomiting, rashes, and other symptoms are all common. If side effects happen they might end up to 4-7 days and many people recover within seven days except in some cases, symptoms become more dangerous and hazardous.

Also Read

Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022: MCD

African swine fever outbreak in Indonesia killed 35,297 pigs, WOAH confirms

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

More than 3,300 dengue cases in Delhi, nearly 1,150 reported in Nov

Glenn Maxwell, wife Vini Raman expecting rainbow baby: All you need to know

Mother's Day 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Wishes, details here

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: details on his history, celebration, quotes

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha


The dengue virus kinds named DENV, 1–4 serotypes DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4 are responsible for the viral disease. The female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can be infected with any one of the four dengue viruses can transmit the disease through its bite. This mosquito typically bites during the day, and the infected individual experiences symptoms three to fourteen days after the bite.

 

National Dengue Day 2023: Treatment

Dengue fever does not have a specific treatment, but its symptoms can be treated with paracetamol or acetaminophen. In mild cases of dengue fever, fluids are given orally, and in more severe cases, supportive care in a hospital with intravenous (IV) fluid and electrolytes is provided. Transfusions are used in extreme circumstances to make up for blood loss.

For individuals between the ages of 9 to 45 who have experienced at least one case of dengue fever, a vaccine is also available.


National Dengue Day 2023: Precaution

The following are some steps you can take to stop dengue from spreading:

    • By removing stagnant water from your surroundings, you can prevent mosquito habitats.
    • In order to keep mosquitoes out of your home, install insect screens or close the doors and windows.
    • When you go outside, protect your skin from mosquito bites by applying mosquito repellent.
    • Try not to visit regions which have detailed cases or are inclined to mosquitoes.
    • If someone in your family becomes infected, ensure early detection by closely monitoring their health.
Topics : Dengue dengue in India Dengue cases

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Italy's public debt crosses $3 trillion for first time: Bank of Italy

debt
1 min read
Premium

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

wheat
5 min read

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

SpaceX
2 min read

Proposed change to forest law will boost oil, gas exploration, says report

Oil and gas exploration
3 min read

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Morgan Stanley
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon