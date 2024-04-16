Business Standard
Devastating flash floods, unyielding rains wreak havoc across Balochistan

In various parts of the southwestern province, rainfall wreaks havoc, unleashing flash floods that engulf several districts

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province

On Monday, strong winds and gusts prevail in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, and Turbat, compounding the challenges faced by affected communities. (Photo: AP/PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Balochistan finds itself in the grip of a relentless onslaught of devastating flash floods and unyielding rainfall, as reported by ARY News on Tuesday.
In various parts of the southwestern province, rainfall wreaks havoc, unleashing flash floods that engulf several districts. Harnai and its surrounding areas bear the brunt of the deluge, as local rivers and nullahs overflow, severing crucial land links and disrupting traffic along the Harnai-Quetta-Punjab highway for a fourth consecutive day.
Simultaneously, flooding wreaks havoc on the Sibi-Harnai railway section, damaging railway tracks and suspending train services for a second day. Railway officials confirmed that repair works are underway to address the damage, ARY News reported.
In Chagai district, chaos ensues as vehicles carrying picnickers are swept away by the torrential waters. Remarkably, passengers manage to escape to higher ground, seeking refuge in nearby hills, as confirmed by the district administration.
Meanwhile, in Toba Kakari, Pishin, a local dam faces a breach, prompting urgent action from authorities. Deputy Commissioner Jumadad Mandokhel highlights efforts by the PDMA and irrigation department to reinforce the dam with earthfilling, a technique employed for the first time in 48 years.
 
In Naseerabad district, the relentless surge of floodwaters inundates Bala Nari, forcing local residents to evacuate to safer grounds. Additionally, extensive flooding devastates wheat crops across several acres in Mithri, exacerbating agricultural losses in the region.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department issues grim forecasts, predicting more rainfall amidst the devastating flash floods in Balochistan. Despite the ongoing deluge, more rains are expected in the province until April 19, according to the Met Office.
Recent rainfall data reveals substantial precipitation across various districts, with Quetta recording 33 mm, and Sibbi, Dalbandin, and Zhob each receiving 28 mm. Other districts also report significant rainfall, further exacerbating the crisis.
On Monday, strong winds and gusts prevail in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, and Turbat, compounding the challenges faced by affected communities.
Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the Balochistan government declares a state of emergency in response to continuous heavy rains that have battered several districts, resulting in casualties and injuries across the province, ARY News reported.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

