T'gana CM seeks national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project

The main conduit works of PRLIS are divided into 21 packages, at present 18 packages i.e., from Narlapur to Udandapur Reservoir are entrusted to agencies and those works are in progress

Revanth Reddy

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials of the Irrigation Department will meet Union Water Resources Minister Shri Gajendra Shekhawat in Delhi today at 7 pm.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will present the petition seeking national status for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project.
Notably, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district in the previous year.
He switched on the mega pump house with the press of a button to start the wet run of lifting water from the Krishna River into the Anjanagiri reservoir which has a capacity of 6.4 TMC.
Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 10.00 lakh acres, (proposal for enhanced ayacut of 12.30 Lakh Acres is under consideration at Government)drinking water to enroute villages, GHMC and industrial use by lifting 2 TMC per day for 60 days during the flood season (1.50 TMC for PRLIS + 0.50 TMC for Dindi L.I.S) from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir on Krishna River near at Yellur(V), Kolhapur (M) to K.P. Laxmidevipally(V), Kondurg (M) with 5-stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity.
The Government has accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs. 35,200 crores vide G.O.Ms. 105, I & CAD (Projects-I)
The main conduit works of PRLIS are divided into 21 packages, at present 18 packages i.e., from Narlapur to Udandapur Reservoir are entrusted to agencies and those works are in progress.
Survey Works for Ayacut under Reservoirs are divided into 7 packages, 6 works are entrusted to agencies, and one package work is being carried out through department staff which is in progress. The tender for the main conduit works from Udandapur to K.P.Laxmidevipally Reservoir is proposed to be invited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

