Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties.
Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.
He called on the prime minister on Tuesday.
"Glad to have met Foreign Minister of Israel @elicoh1. We discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a tweet.
