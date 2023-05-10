close

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi meets Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen

PM Narendra Modi meets Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties.

Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the prime minister on Tuesday.

"Glad to have met Foreign Minister of Israel @elicoh1. We discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Israel ties Gaza firing

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

