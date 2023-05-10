close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

Imran was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is bracing for another day of violence that broke out in many cities after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan for alleged corruption with the leaders of his party announcing a countrywide strike on Wednesday to protest against the fascist government.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Imran Khan will be arrested if fresh protests are launched: Pak minister

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

US-China shares deeply complicated, consequential relationship: Blinken

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan PTI

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Aarti Industries sinks 8% as analysts turn cautious on stock post weak Q4

stocks
4 min read

NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering

pharma
2 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion market cap club; zooms 108% in 11 mths

Varun beverages
3 min read

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon'

Twitter
2 min read

PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Pakistan protest, Pak PTI protest
4 min read

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan, economy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon