Trump slams Democrats for 'seditious behaviour' in video to US troops

Trump slams Democrats for 'seditious behaviour' in video to US troops

Donald Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of 'seditious behaviour' after they released a video asking US troops to uphold the Constitution and refuse illegal orders

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused six Democratic lawmakers of sedition “punishable by death” after they released a 90-second video urging US military members to uphold the Constitution and refuse “illegal orders".
 
The video was first posted on Tuesday from Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s X account. In it, Slotkin and five others, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan, speak directly to service members. Slotkin notes that troops are “under enormous stress and pressure right now", Associated Press reported.
 
In her post, Slotkin wrote, “The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.” The lawmakers, many with backgrounds in the military or intelligence services, also gained wider national attention after the video circulated widely.
 
 
Some Democrats accused Trump of acting like a monarch and trying to divert attention from expected disclosures related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
 

What the lawmakers said in the video

 
In the video, the lawmakers introduce themselves and outline their credentials. They accuse the Trump administration of “pitting our uniformed military against American citizens”. They urge troops to “refuse illegal orders” and “stand up for our laws".

The lawmakers closed with the historic Navy phrase, “Don’t give up the ship,” a line from the War of 1812.
 
Although the video does not name specific events, it comes amid ongoing attempts by the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops into US cities. Some deployments have been rolled back or stalled in court.   
 

Can troops disobey an order?

 
US military commanders are required to reject orders they determine to be unlawful. While commanders can consult military lawyers, lower-ranking troops often lack the same access.
 
Legal precedent also makes clear that “just following orders”, known as the “Nuremberg defence”, does not protect service members from responsibility.
 
The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) punishes troops who fail to follow a lawful order. Violations can lead to charges under Article 90 for willfully disobeying a superior officer or Article 92 for failing to obey an order.
 

Trump and allies respond

 
Trump posted multiple reactions throughout Thursday. After sharing an article about the video, he wrote that it was “really bad, and Dangerous to our Country.”
 
“Seditious behaviour from traitors!!! Lock them up???” he posted. In another message, he said the actions were “seditious behaviour, punishable by death.” He also reshared several comments attacking Democrats, including one claiming: “Hang them, George Washington would !!”
 
At a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued their call to defy “the chain of command” was “a very dangerous thing for sitting members of Congress to do".
 
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller called the video “insurrection — plainly, directly, without question".
 
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to the lawmakers’ message as “Stage 4 TDS,” using Trump’s term “Trump Derangement Syndrome".
 

Democrats warn of escalation

 
Democrats condemned Trump’s remarks. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was “lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline".
 
House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, said he did not believe Trump was calling for violence, describing the Democrats’ video as “wildly inappropriate.”
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

