Fire at main venue of COP30 in Brazil injures 13, triggers mass evacuation

Fire at main venue of COP30 in Brazil injures 13, triggers mass evacuation

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely came out of the venue

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Belem (Brazil)
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

At least 13 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

"Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided," the UN COP30 Organising Committee said in a statement.

 

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail.

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely came out of the venue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COP30 Fire accident UN climate summit climate summit Brazil

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

