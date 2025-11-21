Friday, November 21, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan's exports rise 3.7% in Oct but US-bound shipments fall due to tariffs

Japan's exports rise 3.7% in Oct but US-bound shipments fall due to tariffs

President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan in July, placing a 15 per cent tax on goods imported from that nation

japan, japanese skyline, skyline, cityscape, city view

Imports from the US jumped 20.9 per cent in October from the previous year, especially food imports, such as cereal, as well as petroleum | Image: Bloomberg

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's global exports gained 3.7 per cent in October from a year ago, while imports from the world edged up 0.6 per cent, according to government data released Friday.

Exports to the US dipped 3.1 per cent, marking the seventh straight month of on-year declines, Finance Ministry data showed.

Worries remain about the possible negative impact from US tariffs. President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan in July, placing a 15 per cent tax on goods imported from that nation.

That's lower than the 25 per cent rate Trump initially said would kick in starting in August. Previously, tariffs on most goods stood at 2.5 per cent.

 

Soybean imports from around the world surged 37.3 per cent from a year ago, while those in iron and steel products dipped 17.1 per cent.

Also Read

Indian Army

Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan, US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025

Hei Seki

Japan should counter China's threats with US support, says lawmaker

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

China, Japan

China stops seafood imports from Japan, links move to Fukushima water

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

Japan warns citizens in China to stay vigilant as diplomatic tensions rise

Imports from the US jumped 20.9 per cent in October from the previous year, especially food imports, such as cereal, as well as petroleum.

Exports to the US dropped in computer parts and other machinery, as well as buses and trucks.

But Japan's exports grew to Asia, including China, where they rose 2.1 per cent last month from a year ago. Exports to Hong Kong surged 19.2 per cent, while those to Taiwan were up 17.7 per cent.

As a result, Japan narrowed its overall trade deficit to 231.77 billion Yen (USD 1.5 billion) in October, down from 499.95 billion Yen (USD 3.2 billion) a year earlier.

New worries have emerged recently over trade with China after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female leader, made comments about Taiwan that have angered China, prompting Beijing to issue a notification advising against travel to Japan.

Analysts say Japan may increasingly try to export to other Asian nations, instead of relying heavily on exports to the US to keep economic growth going.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trump, Zelenskyy

Trump's 28-point Ukraine peace plan would grant key Russian demands

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

Fire at main venue of COP30 in Brazil injures 21, triggers mass evacuation

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount submit bids for Warner Bros Discovery

US flag, US, united states

US treasury to change tax credits in shift critics warn will hit immigrants

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Lawmakers pass bill raising taxes for Russians branded as foreign agents'

Topics : Donald Trump Japan Trump tariffs Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon