Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's labour chief pick suggests suspension of monthly jobs report

Trump's labour chief pick suggests suspension of monthly jobs report

EJ Antoni criticised the monthly employment report as 'flawed' and proposed replacing it with more accurate, though less timely, quarterly data for US economic planning

EJ Antoni, Donald Trump

Antoni’s nomination came ten days after Trump dismissed the previous BLS chief, accusing her — without evidence — of manipulating employment figures | Photo: Truth Social@realDonaldTrump

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), EJ Antoni, has called for suspending the agency’s monthly employment report, a critical gauge of the US economy used by the Federal Reserve, businesses, and investors.
 
According to a CBS News report, Antoni criticised the monthly report as “flawed” and suggested it should be replaced with “more accurate, though less timely, quarterly data".
 
“How on earth are businesses supposed to plan — or how is the Fed supposed to conduct monetary policy — when they don't know how many jobs are being added or lost in our economy? It's a serious problem that needs to be fixed immediately,” Antoni told Fox News Digital.
 
 

Trump’s dissatisfaction with BLS data revisions

 
Antoni’s nomination came ten days after Trump dismissed the previous BLS chief, accusing her — without evidence — of manipulating employment figures. The president objected to revisions made to the prior month’s jobs data, even though such revisions are a routine part of the agency’s methodology as more complete data becomes available. 

Also Read

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US July budget deficit up 20% Y-o-Y despite record Trump tariff income

immigrants, illegal immigration, deported from US, deport

Trump admin calls out human rights records of countries accepting deportees

toys

Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toyspremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rebukes Goldman Sachs' economics research on tariff impact

Donald Trump

Trump says he may allow lawsuit against Fed chief Powell over renovations

 
Antoni, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, will need Senate confirmation before taking over the agency, which employed about 2,300 people as of September 2024.
 

Role of the BLS in global markets

 
The BLS releases monthly data on the US labour market and inflation that is closely watched by economists, policymakers, and global markets. The figures often trigger immediate movements in stocks, bonds, and currency markets worldwide, Reuters reported. 
 

White House response

 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the expectation was that the BLS would continue publishing its monthly reports. “I believe that is the plan and that's the hope, and that these monthly reports will be data that the American people can trust,” she said.
 
Leavitt added, “We need to restore new leadership that we trust at the BLS. We need to look at the means and the methods of how the United States is acquiring this very important data. The goal, of course, is to provide honest and good data for the American people to make very important economic decisions on.”

More From This Section

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

Evergrande delisting over $45 billion debt deepens China property crisis

Hermes bags, Singapore

Singapore to sell Hermes bags, gold bars seized from money launderers

Putin, Kim Jong Un

North Korean, Russian leaders in call reaffirm their alignment over Ukraine

cyber fraud

US suspects Russian involvement in breach of Federal Court filing system

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu hints truce talks now focus on release of all hostages at once

Topics : Donald Trump US jobs report BS Web Reports US Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon