Trump signs order to overhaul elections, citizenship proof must for voting

Trump signs order to overhaul elections, citizenship proof must for voting

Donald Trump cited examples of India and Brazil, saying these countries are tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the US relies largely on self-attestation for citizenship

In the past, Trump has often claimed that elections are rigged, despite the results being unannounced | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

US President Donald Trump signed another executive order on Wednesday (IST) to overhaul the country's elections. The order includes stricter regulations, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in elections and demanding that all ballots be received by election day.
 
The order signed by Trump states that the US has failed to implement "basic and necessary election protections." It has also called on states to work with the agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes. Further, it threatens to reduce federal funding from states where officials do not comply.
 
Trump also cited examples from countries like India, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden. Lauding efforts made by India and Brazil, he said that these countries are "tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the US relies largely on self-attestation for citizenship."
 
 
According to a report by the Associated Press, this new order is likely to face challenges, as states have broad authority to set their own rules for elections.
 
However, the decision is consistent with Trump's history of criticising the election process. In the past, Trump has often claimed that elections are rigged, despite the results being unannounced.

Since 2020, Trump has been challenging certain voting methods after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden and blamed it on widespread fraud. Focusing particularly on mail voting, Trump has called it insecure and that it invites fraud. However, the President has given no such evidence to support his claim.
 
Witnessing its popularity among the voters, including Republicans, Trump has backtracked from his previous stance and added that while fraud occurs, 'it is rare, limited in scope, and gets prosecuted.'
 
The order mandating proof of citizenship documents for voting shows that the president is not going to wait for congressional Republicans to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which aims to do the same thing. Republicans have defended the measure and termed it necessary to restore the confidence of people in America's elections.
 

Trouble for voters

 
However, voting rights groups have expressed concerns that the requirement of proof of citizenship could disenfranchise voters. A 2023 report by Brennan Center for Justice and other groups estimated that nine per cent, or 21.3 million, of US citizens of voting age do not have proof of citizenship readily available.
 
Further, married women who changed names are also likely to face troubles when trying to register, since their birth certificate lists their maiden name.
 

Judicial challenges

 
The executive order is likely to face some legal challenges, given that the states have authority over elections. While the US Constitution does give Congress some power to regulate voting, the authority to decide "the time, place, and manner" of the election is with the states.
 
(With input from agencies)
 

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

