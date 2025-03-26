Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Vice-President JD Vance to join wife Usha in Greenland on March 28

US Vice-President JD Vance to join wife Usha in Greenland on March 28

US President Donald Trump irked much of Europe by suggesting that his country should in some form control the self-governing, mineral-rich territory of American ally Denmark

JD Vance

Vance also said other countries have threatened Greenland as well as the United States and Canada (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice-President J D Vance has said that he's joining his wife on a Friday trip to Greenland, suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake.

We're going to check out how things are going there, Vance said in a video shared on Tuesday.

Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it's important to protecting the security of the entire world, he said.

US President Donald Trump irked much of Europe by suggesting that his country should in some form control the self-governing, mineral-rich territory of American ally Denmark.

 

As the nautical gateway to the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America, Greenland has broader strategic value as both China and Russia also seek access to its waterways and the nearby natural resources.

Also Read

PremiumOngc, oil, oil company, refinery

Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

PremiumMark Linscott, former assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR)

Donald Trump's tariff cut hopes from India too ambitious: Mark Linscott

trade, trade talk

Industrial goods tariffs be India's focus during trade talks with US: GTRI

donald trump, pete hegseth, michael waltz, JD Vance

Journalist accidentally added to Trump team's Yemen attack chat group

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump may unveil two-step tariff plan on April 2 in trade policy revamp

The office of second lady Usha Vance said on Sunday that she would depart on Thursday for Greenland and return on Saturday.

Usha Vance and one of her three children had planned to visit historic sites and learn about Greenland's culture, but her husband's participation has reoriented the trip around national security.

The US vice-president said he didn't want to let his wife have all that fun by herself" and said he plans to visit a Space Force outpost in the northwest coast of Greenland.

Vance also said other countries have threatened Greenland as well as the United States and Canada.

Leaders in Denmark and North America had ignored Greenland for far too long", he said.

During his first term, Trump floated the idea of purchasing the world's largest island, even as Denmark, a NATO ally, insisted it wasn't for sale.

The people of Greenland also firmly rejected Trump's plans.

Usha Vance and a US delegation were scheduled to visit Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race, which would include about 37 mushers and 444 dogs.

Trump's return to the White House has included a desire with territorial expansion, with the US president seeking to add Canada as a 51st state and resume control of the Panama Canal.

He has also indicated that US interests could take over the land in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Israel and convert it into a luxury outpost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says ceasefire accords brokered by US take immediate effect

gsk pharma

US FDA approves GSK's 'Blujepa' for treating UTIs in women and girls

Han Jong hee

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63 after cardiac arrest

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russia gets US to agree to help lift curbs on food, fertilizer and shipping

Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian filmmaker

Israel frees Oscar-winning Palestinian director held after settler attack

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Europe Vice President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon