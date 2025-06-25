Trump makes U-turn, says not keen on regime change in Iran after ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again changed his stance on regime change in Iran, saying that he is not keen on 'regime change'.
Trump made this statement during a Press Gaggle on Air Force One. Speaking to reporters, he said, "No... If there was, there was. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos, and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos, so we'll see how it does."
The latest remark from Trump marks the third time that the US President has changed his stance about regime change in Iran. Earlier on Sunday (local time), Trump suggested the possibility of a regime change in Tehran as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated, days after denying it.
On Sunday, Trump, in a post on X, wrote, "It’s not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"
While speaking to the reporters aboard Air Force One, he reiterated that Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon and is "going to be a great trading nation" and that he would like to "see everything calm down as quickly as possible". His remarks came hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran.
Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the ceasefire and said, "Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war, equally! It was my great honor to destroy all nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!”
When asked whether the ceasefire is in effect, Trump told the reporters that it was very much in effect. He further added that Israel had turned back, a move which he appreciated. He said, "Israel, as you know, turned back. They didn't do that raid this morning, fortunately. That was a big thing. Appreciate it. They had a lot of planes going, and they were going to do something, and they didn't do it. We're happy about that. Very happy about that."
Earlier on Monday (local time), Trump declared that a ceasefire had been agreed upon by Israel and Iran. However, hours later, Israel accused Iran of violating the truce. The decision to bring peace and broker a ceasefire deal came after the US launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend. Following this, Trump told his team that they were going to make peace. He asked his team to 'Get me Bibi', while officials from the Trump administration were involved in communication with Iranian officials.