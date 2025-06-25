Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US House shelves impeachment bid against Trump over Iran strikes

US House shelves impeachment bid against Trump over Iran strikes

The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now

US President Donald Trump

The US House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach President Donald Trump on a sole charge of abuse of power after he launched military strikes on Iran without first seeking authorisation from Congress  The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now. But dozens of Democrats backed Green's effort. The tally was 344-79.

I take no delight in what I'm doing, Green said ahead of the vote.

I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to walk without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America, he said. I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it's going to be meaningless.

 

The effort, while not the first rumblings of actions to impeach Trump since he started his second term at the White House in January, shows the unease many Democrats have with his administration, particularly after the sudden attack on Iran's nuclear sites, a risky incursion into Middle East affairs. 

Trump earlier Tuesday lashed out in vulgar terms against another Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, for having suggested his military action against Iran was an impeachable offense.

Also Read

PremiumINS Shalki, Indian submarine, Indian Navy in Sri Lanka

Marine insurers monitoring Israel-Iran war, may have to up coverage rates

oil sector, crude oil

Shares rally, oil slumps as Iran-Israel ceasefire goes into effect

PremiumStrait of Hormuz

Datanomics: Strait of Hormuz still remains critical for crude oil import

Premiumtravel tourism passenger air travel flight

West Asia conflict sends India tourists to safer Southeast destinations

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rupee rises as oil dips, equities shaky on fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire

House Democratic leadership was careful not to directly criticise Green, but also made clear that their focus was on other issues. Impeachment matters are typically considered a vote of conscience, without pressure from leadership to vote a certain way.

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chair of the House Democratic caucus, said lawmakers will represent their constituents and their communities.

At this time, at this moment, we are focusing on what this big, ugly bill is going to do," he said about the big Trump tax breaks package making its way through Congress. I think anything outside of that is a distraction because this is the most important thing that we can focus on.

Trump was twice impeached by House Democrats during his first term, in 2019 over withholding funds to Ukraine as it faced military aggression from Russia, and in 2021 on the charge of inciting an insurrection after the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to stop Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

In both of those impeachment cases, the Senate acquitted Trump of charges, allowing his return to the presidency this year.

Green, who had filed earlier articles of impeachment against the president this year, has been a consistent voice speaking out against Trump's actions, which he warns is America's slide toward authoritarianism.

The congressman told AP earlier in the day that he wanted to force the vote to show that at least one member of Congress was watching the president's action and working to keep the White House in check.

More From This Section

Tesla robotaxi

Musk's robotaxis under probe after video shows wrong-lane driving in Texas

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Trump admin to provide $30 mn to Israeli group distributing food in Gaza

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns NATO allies before Hague summit of Russia threat

Donald Trump,Trump

US judge blocks Trump plan to close Harvard's doors to int'l students

Qantas Airways, Avaition, Austalian carrier Qantas

Qantas jet takes 15-hour flight to nowhere due to West Asian crisis

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon