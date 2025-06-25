Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump admin to provide $30 mn to Israeli group distributing food in Gaza

Trump admin to provide $30 mn to Israeli group distributing food in Gaza

The request is the first known US government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war

The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

The Trump administration is providing $30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a US official said Tuesday.

The request is the first known US government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid programme, confirmed that the US authorised the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticised by the UN, humanitarian groups and others.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

