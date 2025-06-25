Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's red button moment: JD Vance says he feared 'nuclear strike'

Trump's red button moment: JD Vance says he feared 'nuclear strike'

US Vice President JD Vance shares a moment when Trump pressed a red button mid-call-only to summon a Diet Coke

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Trump

Vance ended the story with a chuckle, saying, “That’s the kind of guy, my fellow Republicans, that we have as president of the United States." | File image | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A red button. A tense room. A muted phone call with a world leader. US Vice President JD Vance recently shared a moment in the White House when he thought President Donald Trump had just launched a nuclear strike.
 
In a video shared on X, Vance recalled the incident in vivid detail. Trump, after putting a foreign leader on mute, reportedly said, “This is not going very well", before pressing a red button on his desk.
 
“My eyes get really big,” Vance recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Mr President, you know what just happened?’ He looks at me and goes, ‘Nuclear. Nuclear'.”
 
 
Before panic could take hold, a White House waiter walked in carrying a Diet Coke. Trump smiled and clarified: “It wasn’t nuclear. It’s just the Diet Coke button.” 

Also Read

Foxconn

iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $2.2 bn in India, US as it shifts from China

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for what could be historic summit or divided one

Fordow after US airstrike

US strikes fell short, only set back Iran's nuclear programme: Pentagon

Israel-Iran conflict

Trump-brokered truce gains ground as nuclear watchdog seeks Iran access

Donald Trump, Situation room

Trump makes U-turn, says not keen on regime change in Iran after ceasefire

 
Vance ended the story with a chuckle, saying, “That’s the kind of guy, my fellow Republicans, that we have as president of the United States.”
 
The anecdote arrives against the backdrop of escalating global tension. Concerns of further confrontation are mounting as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran threatens to unravel. The two nations recently violated the agreement, prompting volatile exchanges and renewed fears of conflict.
 
Earlier this week, Trump erupted at reporters, using expletives when questioned about the ceasefire breaches. The US President has nevertheless positioned himself as a peacemaker, with some of his allies demanding a Nobel Peace prize for his 'extraordinary and historic' role in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran. 
 
Among his nominators is Republican Congressman Buddy Carter, joined by Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir, who was recently hosted by Trump for a private lunch at the White House. While the details of their meeting remain undisclosed, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed the visit followed Munir’s suggestion that Trump be considered for the prize.
   

More From This Section

B-2 stealth bomber

B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK to buy F-35 jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs: PM Keir Starmer

oil, crude oil,

Oil prices rise 2% as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire, Fed outlook

Iran, Iran flag

Iranian parliament approves bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

Topics : Donald Trump JD Vance Israel Iran Conflict nuclear strike BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOB-2 BomberUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon