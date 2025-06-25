Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

Leaders of the 32-nation alliance are expected to agree a new defense spending target of 5 per cent of gross domestic product

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte was upbeat that the military organisation will agree on massive spending hikes. (Photo: PTI)

AP The Hague (Netherlands)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte was upbeat that the military organisation will agree on massive spending hikes at a transformational summit on Wednesday, as member state leaders including US President Donald Trump assembled in The Netherlands.

Leaders of the 32-nation alliance are expected to agree a new defense spending target of 5 per cent of gross domestic product, as the United States Nato's biggest-spending member shifts its attention away from Europe to focus on security priorities elsewhere.

So a transformational summit. Looking forward to it, Rutte told reporters in The Hague, before chairing the meeting's only working session, which was expected to last less than three hours. 

 

But ahead of the meeting, Spain announced that it would not be able to reach the target by the new 2035 deadline, calling it unreasonable.

Belgium signalled that it would not get there either, and Slovakia said it reserves the right to decide its own defence spending.

Also Read

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for what could be historic summit or divided one

Friedrich Merz

Germany to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2029

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

Pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to Nato summit: Dutch govt

Nato Secretary‑General Mark Rutte

Nato chief warns Russia of 'devastating' response to any aggression

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for a summit that could be historic or with divisions

Rutte conceded that these are difficult decisions. Let's be honest. I mean, politicians have to make choices in scarcity. And this is not easy. But he said: given the threat from the Russians, given the international security situation, there is no alternative.

Other countries closer to the borders of Russia and Ukraine Poland and the three Baltic countries have committed to the goal, as have Nato's European heavyweights Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, Trump complained that there's a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.

He has also criticized Canada a low payer. In 2018, a Nato summit during Trump's first term unravelled due to a dispute over defense spending.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Nato allies agreed to make 2 per cent of GDP the minimum spending level. Last year, 22 countries were expected to hit that target, up from just three a decade ago.

More From This Section

suicide bombing, Greek Orthodox church, Syria

Islamic State group was behind deadly attack on Damascus church, says Syria

JD Vance meme

Deported for a meme? Norwegian man says JD Vance pic got him sent home

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Drone debris found in Ukraine indicates Russia using new tech from Iran

china Flag, China

China issues new financial guidelines to spur consumption, boost income

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge blocks Trump admin from withholding funds for EV charger infra

Topics : NATO NATO alliance Mark Rutte

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon