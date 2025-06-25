Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

The US deployed B-2 stealth bombers in a high-stakes mission to target Iranian nuclear sites, here's why the aircraft remains unmatched in global military power

US used B-2 stealth bomber in airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

The B-2 stealth bomber has an intercontinental range that can fly at high subsonic speed and can carry a maximum payload of 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms).

Abhijeet Kumar
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after intense speculation, the United States officially entered the Israel–Iran conflict by launching a direct military strike on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. President Donald Trump confirmed the use of B-2 stealth bombers in the assault, targeting three fortified facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
 
Describing the operation as “a historic moment for the US, Israel, and the world,” Trump said six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, and 30 Tomahawk missiles launched at the other two sites. At the heart of this strike was the B-2 Spirit—one of the most secretive and expensive military aircraft in the world.
 
 

What is the B-2 stealth bomber and how does it work?

 
The B-2 Spirit, developed by Northrop Grumman, is a long-range strategic bomber built for penetrating dense air defences undetected. First flown in 1989, it remains a cornerstone of America’s stealth strike capabilities.
 
Its unique flying wing design, radar-absorbent coating, and managed heat emissions make it virtually invisible to radar and infrared detection systems. Northrop Grumman claims its radar signature is as small as 0.001 square metres—roughly the size of a bird.
 

Why is the B-2 the most survivable bomber in modern warfare?

 
Unlike conventional bombers, the B-2 is built for deep penetration missions. Its stealth features reduce radar, heat, visual, and acoustic signatures, making it hard to detect even by the world’s most advanced defence networks.

With an unrefuelled range of over 6,000 nautical miles (approximately 11,000 km), the aircraft can be launched from bases within the continental United States. With aerial refuelling, its range exceeds 10,000 nautical miles. The B-2 used in the Iran strike reportedly flew a near 37-hour non-stop mission, enabled by both mid-air refuelling and cockpit ergonomics designed for long-duration operations.
 

Only the B-2 can carry America’s largest bunker-buster bomb

 
A key advantage of the B-2 is its enormous payload capacity—over 40,000 pounds of conventional or nuclear weapons. This includes the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb designed to destroy fortified underground targets like Fordow.
 
Each B-2 can internally carry two MOPs without compromising stealth. According to defence analysts, it remains the only American aircraft capable of delivering such weapons to deeply buried nuclear infrastructure.
 
The reported use of six MOPs in the latest strike confirms the mission required the B-2’s unique capabilities.
 

How do pilots manage 37-hour missions aboard the B-2?

 
The B-2 is equipped with amenities rarely seen in combat aircraft: a bed, toilet, microwave, and mini-fridge. With a two-person crew rotating duties, one pilot can rest while the other flies. These additions are crucial for maintaining alertness and performance during long missions—particularly while deploying precision-guided munitions or executing evasive manoeuvres.
 

Why are there only 21 B-2 bombers in the world?

 
Despite its unmatched capabilities, only 21 B-2s were ever built, due to a staggering per-unit cost of over $2 billion. As of 2025, only 19 remain in active service—one crashed and one has been retired.
 
The aircraft requires unique maintenance facilities, including special hangars for reapplying and testing its stealth coating. Given its expense and maintenance complexity, it is reserved for the most critical strategic operations.
 
Why the B-2 still matters in the age of drones and hypersonic missiles
 
Three decades after its debut, the B-2 remains a symbol of strategic airpower. Its role in the Iran strike demonstrates that even in an age of AI warfare, drones, and hypersonics, stealth, precision, and surprise are still the pillars of military dominance.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

